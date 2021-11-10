Part Louisville, part Colorado, the band Karate, Guns & Tanning are back with a new song and video for their latest single “White Nights”. The colorful psychedelic video was animated by visual artist Andrew Knives. Fronted by Valerie Green on vox/synth/bass, the keyboardist is Louisvillian Paige Shedletsky who also provides vocals. Rounding out the 4 piece is Joy Caroline Mills on guitar and Daniel Guajardo on drums. The song is available to stream on all major platforms.