Part Louisville, part Colorado, the band Karate, Guns & Tanning are back with a new song and video for their latest single “White Nights”. The colorful psychedelic video was animated by visual artist Andrew Knives. Fronted by Valerie Green on vox/synth/bass, the keyboardist is Louisvillian Paige Shedletsky who also provides vocals. Rounding out the 4 piece is Joy Caroline Mills on guitar and Daniel Guajardo on drums. The song is available to stream on all major platforms.
November 10, 2021
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays.
