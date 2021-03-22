Keb’ Mo’ is not only sharing his thoughts on the pandemic and other world affairs, he’s recruited some special friends to help share the message!

Joining Keb’ Mo’ on “The Medicine Man” are Old Crow Medicine Show, who have been trying to collaborate with the five-time Grammy winner for a while now.

OCMS frontman Ketch Secor said, “I called [Keb’] up two autumns ago and asked if he’d hold some dates to play some live shows together and he said, ‘Can’t now, but soon.’ Well, soon enough came around again this past December when he sent me a brand new song he’d written a few hours before. The song captured the urgency of these stark times like no other I’d heard. It didn’t mince words. No sugar coating, no placebo effects, rather it was a ‘give it to me straight, doc’ kind of a tune, which told an objective truth, one undiluted by affiliation, vantage point, persuasion.”

As for Keb’, the song came to him immediately: “I was taking some time out at our house in California with my family. We were locked in and staying away from people. Doing Zoom writing appointments, watching Dr. Fauci on TV doing interviews, and it sparked some ideas. This was one of those songs that just came to me, and quickly. I woke up early one morning and wrote the whole thing in about 15 minutes.”

Give a listen to the end result…

