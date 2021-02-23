Kenny Wayne Shepherd talks with Kyle Meredith about Straight To You, his new live album and DVD, which was recorded in Germany in 2019. Shepherd discusses the television appearance that the recording comes from, sharing vocals and how that affects what he plays, and how he relates to his most notable song, Blue On Black, after performing it since his teens. The blues guitarist also tackles Buffalo Springfield and relays a story about hanging out with Neil Young and Stephen Stills, as well as his history touring with Van Halen both in his early career and later on and the lasting impression that the late Eddie Van Halen had on him. As a bonus, a 2017 interview with Shepherd is included as well.

