Kentuckiana indie trio Castlewood has just released their debut EP Eleven. We were first introduced to Nate Stemle (vocals/guitar) and twin brothers Josh Courtney (bass/producing) and Tyler Courtney (guitar/piano) with their song “Christmas Break” this past December.

The southern-Indiana band has returned, and this time with their first collection of songs. Eleven is a 6-track EP clocking in at just under 20 minutes. It is dreamy indie rock with a electro-pop polish.

Stream Castlewood’s new EP Eleven on Spotify below.