Southern Indiana band Castlewood released their debut EP Eleven at the beginning of last month, and have returned with a brand new single called “Give It Away.”

Childhood friends Nate Stemle (vocals/guitar) and twin brothers Josh Courtney (bass/producing) and Tyler Courtney (guitar/piano) started releasing music during the pandemic, catching the ears of WFPK listeners with singles like “Christmas Break,” and have kept busy since.

Check out their newest single “Give It Away” below.