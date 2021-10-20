Clyde is a four-piece rock band based in Louisville and Southern Indiana. The quartet draws from a wide range of inspirations, and offers a sound unique to their particular region. Where the hills of Appalachia meet Kentucky’s rural and industrial landscapes, and intersect at Louisville’s urban influence, Clyde has settled into a sound they call “HillBilly Punk.” They recently released their album Modern Man that displays how they juxtapose and blend these influences.

Stream Modern Man and watch a performance of the song “Motor On” below!