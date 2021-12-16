“Music For Paradise: A Benefit For Western KY Tornado Relief,” a concert event supporting the Muhlenberg County Disaster Relief Fund and Team Western KY, will take place Saturday, January 1 at The Burl in Lexington, KY with a simultaneous livestream broadcast presented by Oh Boy Records. The fundraiser will support those affected by the devastating tornado that crossed the region last week and feature performances from artists with close ties to the area, including Abby Hamilton, Brit Taylor, Brother Smith, Cole Chaney, Eric Bolander, Grayson Jenkins, John R. Miller, Justin Wells, Kelsey Waldon, Leah Blevins, Logan Halstead, Magnolia Boulevard, Nicholas Jamerson, Scott T. Smith, Senora May, Wayne Graham and Wolfpen Branch.

Tickets for both the livestream and in-person concert went on sale today. Details for the livestream can be found HERE and the concert HERE.

Music For Paradise

Of the event, Oh Boy Records’ Jody Whelan shares, “We are heartbroken at the devastation that has hit Muhlenberg County and so much of Western Kentucky. It’s a place that the whole Prine and Oh Boy Records family holds dear to their heart. But it’s been incredible to see how many people have come together, so quickly, to help in any way they can. In particular, John’s fans have continually shown us how willing they are to honor him by their acts of generosity for those in need. ‘How lucky can one man get.’ The folks at The Burl have put a lot of work into putting this show together, and we’re really grateful to be able to help out in any way.”

In continued support of the community, Oh Boy is offering several additional ways to raise money for Kentucky Tornado Relief including new merchandise—such as Muhlenberg County and “Kentucky Is Pretty Good” t-shirts and “Paradise” prints—as well as a limited number of 7-inch vinyl bundles featuring John Prine signing with Kentucky’s own Tyler Childers and Kelsey Waldon, all of which have been signed by Childers and Waldon. Additionally, a raffle to win a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl of “The Kentucky Sessions,” signed by Prine and Waldon. Details here.