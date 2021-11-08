Nate Brooks is a folk rock musician from Eastern Kentucky who recently released his debut album Modern Mythology. The Stanton, KY native shared how “coming to Louisville for Houndmouth shows, seeing Wilco at the Iroquois Amphitheater, and Alabama Shakes at Forecastle were formative experiences growing up.”

In the fall of 2020, a time of great transition, Brooks leaned into the feeling of change and relocated from his old Kentucky home to Montana. The life change is one of the main inspirations for his new album, especially the travel tune “Mosey.”

Stream Modern Mythology on Spotify, and check out the video for “Mosey” below. It’s bound to look familiar to any Louisville native.