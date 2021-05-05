Kentucky poet Ron Whitehead will have a new documentary about his life debut this summer called Outlaw Poet. Ron has been a part of the music and literary scene for many years here in Louisville and elsewhere. He has authored over 30 titles and released over 40 recordings. To say he is prolific is an understatement. He has also been a recipient of numerous awards and accolades including Kentucky’s Beat Poet Laureate for the years 2019-2021 by the National Beat Poetry Foundation.