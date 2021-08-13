This morning John Timmons shared Phoebe Bridgers‘ take on Metallica‘s “Nothing Else Matters”, from The Metallica Blackist. Now it’s Kentucky’s own Chris Stapleton‘s turn to tackle the song!

The Lexington-born, Staffordsville-bred Stapleton is one of several Bluegrass State artists contributing to the set and brings his distinctive voice to the 1992 track, which you can check out here…

Some other artists who have shared their Blacklist covers include Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, St. Vincent, and Weezer.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.