Kentucky singer/songwriter and honky-tonker Jeremy Pinnell released a haunting cover of Concrete Blonde’s 1990 song “Joey”. It’s sparse and beautiful and made me hear this song in a way I had never before. Jeremy recorded it in his basement while finding more time at home during the pandemic than he was used to. He’d been touring heavily across the country but that came to a screeching halt as it has for so many musicians. He’s also been working on a new album due later this year called Goodbye L.A. It will be definitely something to look forward to just as he is someone to watch out for in the near future.