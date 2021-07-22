Kentucky country musician Jeremy Pinnell is gearing up for the release of his next album Goodbye L.A. and just shared the album’s lead single “Nighttime Eagle.”

The traveling artist explained the inspiration for the song saying, “We spent a lot of time on the road and this song was written to let my wife know everything was on the up and up.”

“Nighttime Eagle” is also set for a limited 7″ vinyl release along with Pinnell’s cover for Concrete Blonde‘s “Joey” as the record’s B-side. Goodbye L.A. is set for release on October 1, and is available for pre-order now. Listen to “Nighttime Eagle” below.