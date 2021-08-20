Sturgill Simpson may be getting more done during the pandemic than any other artist!

The Jackson, Kentucky native has just shared his third album in less than a year’s time, the concept album The Ballad of Dood and Juanita.

In a statement Simpson said:

“I just wanted to write a story — not a collection of songs that tell a story, but an actual story, front to back,” referring to the LP as “a simple tale of either redemption or revenge” and a “rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that (I love), including gospel and a cappella.”

Written and recorded in just one week, The Ballad of Dood and Juanita is available today digitally and on CD, with vinyl editions arriving December 3rd.

One of our favorite tracks is “Juanita”, a love song from the perspective of “Dood”– who was inspired by Simpson’s own grandfather– who must embark on a quest to rescue his wife, “Juanita”, after she’s kidnapped by a bandit named “Seamus McClure”. Even better? The song features the unmistakable guitar of none other than Willie Nelson!

You can check out the entire album here…

