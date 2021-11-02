Kevin Niehoff is a singer-songwriter from Louisville, KY who recently released a new single titled “The Call.” Often, a song about a breakup isn’t a very lighthearted kind of tune, but Niehoff focused this one on the positive fact that your friends are always there. The Kentucky native released a self-titled EP last year, and is gearing up for the released of his album Degrees of Separation (Vol. 1) The first four songs are set to be released on November 12.

Listen Kevin Niehoff‘s single “The Call” below.