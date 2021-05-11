Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are back with their 3rd album within a year, and their 18th album since their 2012 debut.

The prolific Aussie rockers just shared the news of their next LP Butterfly 3000. This comes just months after February’s L.W. which was a follow-up to November’s K.G..

A press release described the new album as “a suite of ten songs that all began life as arpeggiated loops composed on modular synthesisers, before being fashioned into addictive, optimistic and utterly seductive dream-pop by the six-piece.”

In an announcement post on social media that described the album as a “melodic + psychedelic… cross-eyed autostereogram,” King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard made a point to let fans know that there would be “no singles.” Listeners will have to wait until June 11 to hear any of Butterfly 3000.

