Prolific Aussie rockers King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have returned with a follow-up to their November release K.G.. The aptly title L.W. was only announced last week, coming as a big surprise to fans who were still reeling from the recent release of their last LP.

Frontman Stu Mackenzie described the making of K.G. and L.W. saying, “We wanted to make new music that was somehow more colorful this time around, and which maybe reflected the many new things that we have learned along the way. After recording Flying Microtonal Banana the songs expanded when we played them live, so we felt ready to tackle the microtonal landscape again. Making these two new records was not expected, but because they were recorded in a way that was new to us – not being in the room at the same time – there was a feeling of almost being over-prepared, which is definitely not normal for us. Whatever normal is.”

L.W. is currently for sale on the band’s Bandcamp page. For each download, $1 is going to Greenfleet, a not-for-profit forest restoration organization in New Zealand.