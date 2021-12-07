King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have returned with the announcement of a remix edition of their most recent album Butterfly 3000 called Butterfly 3001. The project includes work from Yu Su, Deaton Chris, DJ Shadow, Donato Dozzy, Flaming Lips, DāM-FunK, and more. The announcement arrived with the release of two of the new tracks: Peaches’ “Neu Butterfly 3000,” and the Scientist’s dub of “Shanghai.”

Butterfly 3001 is set to be released on January 21. Listen to Peaches’ “Neu Butterfly 3000,” and the Scientist’s dub of “Shanghai” below.

