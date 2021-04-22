Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill gives a ring to Kyle Meredith to talk all about the band’s new album, When You See Yourself. It’s a record that finds Followill with his most poetic lyrics of his career, and he guides us through his why they had such a heavier importance, his process of writing, and the characters that populate the stories. The Tennessee-born songwriter also gets into the impact Western movies and TV shows have had on him and how they find their way into the album, with nods to Pancho & Lefty and Johnny Guitar. He also talks about recalling the band’s classic sound on this set, creating his own language during their early songs, and raising money for road crews during the pandemic.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.