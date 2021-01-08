Kings of Leon have announced the release of their first full-length album in five years. The new offering, titled When You See Yourself, is due out this spring. In order to hold fans over for the time being, the rockers released two new singles: “The Bandit” and “100,000 People”.

The band led up to the singles’ release by sending out 10 unique t-shirts that correspond to a track from the new album. Each shirt is a one-of-a-kind design with the lyrics of the matching song. A note with each shirt reads “Printed inside of it are the full lyrics to a new song you may hear in a couple of days, a couple of weeks, or maybe even a month or so.” An 11th t-shirt to go along with new single “The Bandit” will be available to purchase from the band’s merch website.

When You See Yourself is due out March 5th. Check out “The Bandit” and “100,000 People” below!



