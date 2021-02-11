Kings of Leon are gearing up for their first album in five years, and are keeping fans satisfied with the release of another new single. Last month, they announced the upcoming album, titled When You See Yourself, with the release of two singles, “The Bandit” and “100,000 People.” The 11-track follow-up to 2016’s WALLS is due out March 5th, and fans can get hear more of it with the newest single, “Echoing.”

The full record is still a few weeks out, and pre-orders are available at WhenYouSeeYourself.com. Until then, listen to the new single “Echoing” below.