Kings of Leon are kicking off the new year with new music. The Nashville rockers spent the weekend teasing fans with clips of the upcoming tracks. Two tunes, “Must Catch the Bandit” and “Feel the Way You Do”, were teased on Twitter this past Friday, January 1st. The band posted black-and-white video clips of the members along with snippets of the two songs and a release date for this Thursday, January 7th.

Two more tracks were teased later in the weekend. The band posted snippets of “Dancing in Your Head” and “Spin It Like We Can”, but this time with no release date or further details.

This will be the first new music from Kings of Leon since the release of the single “Going Nowhere” from last March. Check out the teasers of the four new Kings of Leon tunes here!