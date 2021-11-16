KSI on Lil Wayne Collab & Silencing Critics: “I feel like my world is a simulation”

KSI hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss All Over The Place and it’s many different styles of music. The YouTuber/rapper talks about recording an indie rock song with Lil Wayne, deciding the message he wants to convey in his lyrics, and being an undefinable musician. JJ also tells us about wanting to invent a persona on a future album and the details behind an upcoming Amazon documentary about his life.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.