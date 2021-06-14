A 1992 self-portrait sketched by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has so at auction for over $281,000.

The caricature was originally created while Nirvana was on tour in Singapore, promoting Nevermind in 1992. Cobain gifted the drawing to freelance photographer Jacque Chong, and captioned it “Kurdt Kobain [sic] Rock Star.” The drawing also reads, “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!”

Julien’s Auctions originally estimated the drawings value between $10,000-$20,000, but after 21 bids, the piece went for an astounding $281,250. View the drawing and the official announcement below.

SOLD for $281,250! A self-portrait caricature by Kurt Cobain playing the guitar, signed on the left of the drawing “Kurdt Kobain Rock Star” and handwritten on the right “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!” Sold now in our Music Icons at https://t.co/TiME89uOXn! pic.twitter.com/jvfHVeyXdQ — Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) June 12, 2021

