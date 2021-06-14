Music News
A 1992 self-portrait sketched by Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has so at auction for over $281,000.

The caricature was originally created while Nirvana was on tour in Singapore, promoting Nevermind in 1992. Cobain gifted the drawing to freelance photographer Jacque Chong, and captioned it “Kurdt Kobain [sic] Rock Star.” The drawing also reads, “I don’t know how to play and I don’t give a hoot!”

Julien’s Auctions originally estimated the drawings value between $10,000-$20,000, but after 21 bids, the piece went for an astounding $281,250. View the drawing and the official announcement below.

