Lady Gaga‘s album, “Born This Way”, was released ten years ago today. Quite a success for a sophomore record! It debuted in the top five spots of every major music chart worldwide. In the United States, the record sold more than one million copies in its first week. Four of the album’s singles—”Born This Way”, “Judas”, “The Edge of Glory”, and “You and I”—charted in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. Revisit her wildly successful album here:



Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.