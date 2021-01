Lake Street Dive will drop a new album this year and have shared its first single!

It’s been nearly three years since LSD’s last album, Free Yourself Up, so we’re more than ready for the follow-up called Obviously that will arrive March 12th via Nonesuch Records.

The first single is “Nobody’s Stopping You Now”, which was written by vocalist Rachael Price and bassist Bridget Kearney, as a letter to Price’s teenaged self.

