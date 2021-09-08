Chicago-based indie artist Lillie West, working under the moniker Lala Lala, is gearing up for the release of her newest album I Want The Door to Open. The record is out next month, and the latest single “Prove It” is out today.

“‘Prove It’ is a song about insatiable people and the idea of ‘good’ vs ‘bad,’” Lala Lala shared in a statement. “It’s about lack of control. Even though this song is accusatory, I relate to the person I’m talking to. I think sometimes when we criticize other people we’re also talking about ourselves.”

I Want The Door to Open is set to be released on October 8. Check out the new single “Prove It” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.