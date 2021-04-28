Just last month we told you about Lana Del Rey‘s announcement of a new album coming June 1st called Rock Candy Sweet, but now another declaration from Del Rey has left fans– and us– a little confused.

Yesterday she posted this on her social media:

Album out July 4th

BLUE BANISTERS pic.twitter.com/q37PDKeyy5 — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) April 28, 2021

Which begs the question, is this the same album previously announced with a different title and release date, OR does she already have a follow-up ready to drop? At this moment, Del Rey has not clarified the mystery, but considering she just released her Chemtrails over the Country Club album last month, you can’t say Del Rey’s not prolific!

Until then, enjoy the video to this Chemtrails track, “White Dress”…

