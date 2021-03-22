Lana Del Rey just released her seventh album Chemtrails over the Country Club this past Friday, and she already has her sights set on another album release. On the heels of this weekend’s release, she announced a new album called Rock Candy Sweet, arriving June 1st.

The new project seems to be fueled by criticisms of a handful of social missteps the singer has made in the past year. She included a screenshot of a Harper’s Bazar article titled “Lana Del Rey Can’t Qualify Her Way Out Of Being Held Accountable” in an Instagram Story where she wrote, “Just want to say thank you again for the kind articles like this one and for reminding me that my career was built on cultural appropriation and glamorizing domestic abuse. I will continue to challenge those thoughts on my next record June 1 titled Rock Candy Sweet.”

The article read, “The defensive note was unnecessary, as nobody had significantly criticized Del Rey for ‘including’ people of color in her upcoming album, and her need to disassociate herself from the Nazi-led riot on Capitol Hill was also curious given Del Rey’s longterm public opposition to former president Donald Trump.”

Lana Del Rey responded, “You’re right it would have been unnecessary if no one had significantly criticized everything about the album to begin with. But you did. And I want revenge.”

Her “revenge” will come in the form of Rock Candy Sweet on June 1st.