The Latin Music Awards of Kentucky returns to a live venue this year on September 17th, 2021 at Fourth Street Live in downtown Louisville. The Red Carpet will roll out and over 60 nominees will attend for what is sure to be a very fun night filled with music, DJs, and after-parties as Kentucky celebrates its vibrant Latin culture. Festivities begin at 8 pm with many of the nominees performing live as well. Performers include Magda Sanchez, Domene y Yova, Itakma Luna, and many more. Tickets are available here.

Check out this song by one of this year’s nominees, Itakma Luna who is up for Best Latin Artist called “Pideme”