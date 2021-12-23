Yep.

Leave it to LCD Soundsystem to put a unique spin on a holiday special!

It debuted last night on Amazon Prime in two parts, beginning with a faux, ’90s-style sitcom directed by Eric Wareheim called “All My Friends”, which starred Wareheim as as LCD Soundsystem leader James Murphy.

Macaulay Culkin plays drummer Pat Mahoney, with Christine Ko as keyboard player Nancy Whang, Tony Cavalero as synth player Nick Millhiser, Cory Loykasek as guitarist Al Doyle, Aparna Nancherla as synth player Abby Echiverri, and Jon Daly as bassist Tyler Pope. Rex Lee stars as band manager Brian Graf with Luenell as the band’s tour manager. Synth player Korey Rickey is portrayed by, yes, a puppet in the show– which you can see in this trailer…

LCD Soundsystem then performed a career-spanning set from Brooklyn, including their first-ever live performance of their 2015 holiday single, “Christmas Will Break Your Heart”…

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy said in a statement. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

Amazon Prime subscribers can re-watch the entire show here!

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.