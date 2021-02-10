Acclaimed engineer and producer Elliot Mazer has died. Mazer is known for work on records with Neil Young, Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, The Band, and many others. According to Rolling Stone, Mazer’s daughter confirmed that he passed away in his San Francisco home.

Mazer’s sister Bonnie Murray spoke to Rolling Stone about his passion for his craft and recent battle with dementia. “Elliot loved music,” she said. “He loved what he did; he was a perfectionist. Everybody has so much respect for him, and he’s been suffering for a couple years.”

The cause of death has been reported to be a heart attack. Mazer was 79.