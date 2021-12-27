Lenny Waronker is an industry legend. He signed Prince and R.E.M., nabbed Tom Petty for the Wildflowers album, and was part of some of the biggest records from Madonna, Randy Newman, The Doobie Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones, Paul Simon, Elliott Smith, Rufus Wainwright, Dwight Yoakam, Jenny Lewis, Gary Clark Jr., and countless others. And back in 2017, I had a chance to have him show me around the infamous Warner Bros. offices to tell some stories from some of their most notable rooms. Like the whole controversy with Prince’s Black Album, Chris Isaak’s success with Wicked Games, and Tom Petty’s aforementioned 1994 classic.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.