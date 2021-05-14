Leon Bridges has announced he’ll be releasing his third studio album this summer!

Gold-Diggers Sound drops July 23rd and his latest single is accompanied by a video directed by none other than Anderson .Paak.

Of “Motorbike”, Bridges said in a statement:

“The inception of the song started with this afrobeat-type instrumental that my homeboy Nate Mercerau made. Prior to the session, I was in Puerto Rico for my 30th with some of my best friends, and the energy of that trip totally inspired this song. ‘Motorbike’ is about living in the moment and escaping with someone. It’s the personification of that unspoken chemistry you have with that person. A special thank you to my man Anderson .Paak for the stunning visuals.”

Those visuals juxtapose romantic scenes with some drama that falls somewhere between Bonnie and Clyde and the diner scene in Pulp Fiction. Check it out…

