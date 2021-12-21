We love them separately, obviously, but there is always something special that happens when Texas natives Khruangbin and Leon Bridges team up– and those in attendance at Khruangbin’s show in Dallas last Friday got to see that magic live!

Khruangbin and Leon Bridges will release a new EP, Texas Moon, on February 18th, and performed one of the tracks at the show when Bridges joined them onstage.

Watch them perform “Chocolate Hills”…

The best part, though, was Khruangbin and Bridges performing one of our favorite songs from last year, their single “Texas Sun”…

And don’t forget that Leon Bridges has a stop at the Louisville Palace in 2022!

