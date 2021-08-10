Music fans at the Hinterland Festival in St. Charles, Iowa, got a special treat over the weekend. Leon Bridges joined Khruangbin during their set to perform the title track from their collaborative 2019 EP, Texas Sun.

Bridges headlined the final day of the festival, following Khruangbin‘s performance. This is only the second time the Texas artists have played together live.

If you’re looking to see the two acts live for yourself, WFPK welcomes Leon Bridges to the first night of Railbird Festival in Lexington on Saturday, August 28th with My Morning Jacket, Black Pumas, Margo Price & many more. Khruangbin plays day two of Railbird, Sunday, August 29th, along with Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Dave Matthews Band & several others. Leon Bridges returns to the Derby City in 2022 to headline a show at the Louisville Palace on May 14th.

