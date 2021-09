If you weren’t into the Emmy Awards you may have missed a touching highlight: Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performing Bridges’ “River” during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment.

As images of those in the film and television industry who passed away in the last year played on the screen, Bridges and Batiste gave a solemn but nonetheless beautiful rendition of the song.

Watch the moving video below…

