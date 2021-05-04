The one and only Leslie Jordan catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new album, Company’s Comin’ and tells us about enlisting famous friends Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile, and more to act as his duet partners on a set of Baptist hymns. The TV legend also discusses his work in the sitcom Call Me Kat, last year’s sudden viral fame through his Instagram posts, and the campaigns to get him on SNL. And that’s not all. Jordan is also part of the new movie The United States VS Billie Holiday, has a new radio show called Hunker Down on Apple Music, and a new book on the way called How Y’all Doin, which recounts some of his favorite dinner party stories.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.