Less Than Jake frontman Chris DeMakes sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s new album, Silver Linings, and the band’s need to bring positivity and fun in the current era. The ska-punk legend also discusses being a legacy band, Vinny Fiorello leaving and the lyrical weight falling on them, writing songs about their friends, and how it’s been having Matt Yonkers taking over the drums. DeMakes also hits on Losing Streak’s 25th anniversary and the band’s upcoming 30th anniversary plans, as well as his new podcast, Chris DeMakes A Podcast, writing jingles for people, and his just-released biography.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.