Liam Gallagher has announced his third solo album, titled C’mon You Know. Gallagher spoke with Chris Moyles on Radio X about the upcoming lead single “I Wish I Had More Power.” He shared that the new song is dedicated to his brother (and regular adversary) Noel and said, “Yeah, it’s a naughty little tune, but it’s lovely.”

C’mon You Know is set to be released on May 27, 2022. Gallagher also announced a concert at Knebworth Park set for Saturday, June 4, 2022. View the concert trailer, and the new album art below.

