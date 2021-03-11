The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has put a halt on most major music festivals for the second year in a row. As vaccines continue to roll out, hope is returning for the experience of live music, and Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful festival is one of the first major events to take the leap. The festival is scheduled for September 17-19, and the official lineup has just been announced.

The festival will feature Billie Eilish, Green Day, and Tame Impala as headliners. Festival-goers can also look forward to Modest Mouse, Brittany Howard, St. Vincent, and many many more.

Life Is Beautiful just announced their plans to move forward last week, and Justin Weniger, Life Is Beautiful partner said, “Much like most of our audience, we’re excited to reacquaint ourselves with a world where discovery and serendipity are once again the norm. We’re ready to hear those three magical words echo from the stage, ‘Are you ready?’ Most importantly, we’re ready to feel the power and connection that comes with Live experiences.”

Check out the full lineup below.