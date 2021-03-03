As the world continues to deal with coronavirus pandemic, it has become painfully clear that we are not out of the woods yet. Many music festivals have had to cancel their concerts for the second year in a row, but at least one festival has plans to return this year. Life is Beautiful, the three-day Las Vegas event has announced plans to relaunch their festivities this fall.

Justin Weniger, Life Is Beautiful partner, said in a statement, “In the darkest days of 2020 when everything else stopped, the Life Is Beautiful community kept us moving forward. We’re eagerly awaiting a return to the festival grounds where we will reunite our community and celebrate the role of art and music in providing us hope when we need it the most.”

The event is scheduled to occur from September 17–19, and expects tens of thousands of music lovers to gather in Las Vegas.

Weniger is hopeful, stating that “[w]hile there is still uncertainty in the world, we are watching problems evolve into possibilities and are beginning to see all the right signs.” He added, “Much like most of our audience, we’re excited to reacquaint ourselves with a world where discovery and serendipity are once again the norm. We’re ready to hear those three magical words echo from the stage, ‘Are you ready?’ Most importantly, we’re ready to feel the power and connection that comes with Live experiences.”

Life Is Beautiful has seen such acts as Billie Eilish, Kanye West, and Foo Fighters in the past. No lineup for this year’s shows has been released, but early bird tickets go on sale this Thursday starting $295 for the entire weekend.