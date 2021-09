Well this was unexpected but not unwelcome!

“Old Town Road” artist Lil Nas X recently dropped by BBC’s Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a few tracks from his new album, Montero, and also threw in a surprising cover: the 1973 Dolly Parton classic, “Jolene”.

Check out his soulful, somewhat darker take of the song here…

