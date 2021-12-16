LILHUDDY talks Blink 182 & All American Rejects, The Upcoming Hype House Doc, & the Girls That Broke His Heart

LILHUDDY sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Teenage Heartbreak, the debut album from Chase Hudson. The Tik Tok-turned-pop punk star discusses growing up on Blink 182 and Green Day, making a concept album about his past relationships, and using the name LILHUDDY as a way to embody a character on the LP and on stage. Hudson also tells us about getting Tyson Ritter from All American Rejects to guest on the record and a bit about what to expect from the upcoming Netflix documentary about The Hype House.

