Lilly Hiatt has released the title track to her new album, Lately, which is out on October 15th.

Hiatt announced the album last month and shared the first single, “Been”, as well as an accompanying video.

Lilly Hiatt also has a video to go along with “Lately”, directed by Dylan Reyes. Hiatt says of the song and video, “‘Lately’ is all for you. I’d like to let you in on the strife and hope that came from the last year for me. The song is a dream that can come true, even if that dream changes over time. Dylan Reyes took the dream and turned it into a vivid trip for our video and here it is.”

