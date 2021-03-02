4-Non Blondes‘ Linda Perry is the driving force behind a two-day benefit concert happening this weekend and she’s invited some impressive friends!

Rock ‘N’ Relief is raising money for actor and activist Sean Penn’s CORE Response (Community Organized Relief Effort) organization that aims to get vaccinations to Los Angeles communities that need it most.

Perry said of the event:

“As a mother and fellow member of this community, I wanted to do something to lift spirits and send a positive message of hope and humanity to all the healthcare workers and those on the front lines, as well as raise awareness and funds to support CORE and their relief efforts. When I first put the word out, many jumped on board to contribute; we had over 150 bands submit to play… We are extremely overwhelmed by the level of support we are getting from these rebel artists who are generously donating their time and so grateful for the backing from the biggest players in the media space. Can’t wait to get the word out and provide much-needed funding for CORE while entertaining and lifting the spirits of the nation.”

There will be both live and virtual performances by the likes of Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Aloe Blacc, Dawes, Sammy Hagar, Macy Gray, Jewel, Miguel, Carly Simon, and many, many more.

You can watch Rock ‘N’ Relief via Rolling Stone’s YouTube Channel and Amazon’s Twitch Channel.