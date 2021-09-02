Lindsey Buckingham has shared another track from his forthcoming solo, self-titled album!

Lindsey Buckingham arrives September 17th and this latest single is described by the former Fleetwood Mac member this way:

“Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship. Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. ‘Scream’ is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life.”

Give a listen to “Scream”…

