Pitchfork Media has just announced the return of the Pitchfork Music Festival. The 3-day Chicago event is set to take place September 10-12 in Union Park.

This year is a special event for Pitchfork, celebrating the festival’s 15th anniversary with headliners Erykah Badu, St. Vincent, and Phoebe Bridgers. Other performers include Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Thundercat, Waxahatchee, and many more.

Tickets are available at pitchforkmusicfestival.com. View the full lineup below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitchfork (@pitchfork)

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.