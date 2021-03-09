listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!
One of our favorite pop albums this year is Aaron Lee Tasjan’s latest. The critically acclaimed “Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! is loaded with catchy pop gems. Go ahead and see for yourself by checking out his song “Don’t Overthink It”. You’ll find yourself getting hooked in the first few seconds and singing along before the tune ends. We love it, and it’s our listen hear! song of the day.
“‘Don’t overthink it’ was a little phrase I was always saying to myself,” Tasjan revealed in a statement. “I had always wanted to write a song with Patrick Damphier and when I threw that phrase out he came up with some great ideas to round it out. It’s a song that’s a little about letting go but really about having faith in yourself.”
