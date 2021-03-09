listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!



One of our favorite pop albums this year is Aaron Lee Tasjan’s latest. The critically acclaimed “Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! is loaded with catchy pop gems. Go ahead and see for yourself by checking out his song “Don’t Overthink It”. You’ll find yourself getting hooked in the first few seconds and singing along before the tune ends. We love it, and it’s our listen hear! song of the day.