listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

We’ve been fans since the beginning. Singer-songwriter Parker Millsap is back with new music. It’s his first in close to three years. The song, “The Real Thing”, features guest vocals from Erin Rae, and gives us a good idea about the theme that runs through from the new album, “Be Here Instead”, out April 9th.

“It’s a song whose meaning has revealed new layers to me over time,” Millsap says. “At first it was about being on the road and missing my wife, then it was about my general distaste for internet communication, and then the pandemic hit, and it became about having to depend on that type of communication and being starved for physical closeness. The thesis of the song is: Facetime ain’t s!#t.”