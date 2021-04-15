listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you will too!

Singer- songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and poet Allison Russell has shared the beautiful and soulful tune ‘Nightflyer’, a song about the healing power of motherhood. It’s a preview of her upcoming debut solo album ‘Outside Child’, due May 21st on Fantasy Records.

Russell is a founding member of the folk outfit Our Native Daughters which includes Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah and Leyla McCalla, as well as a co-founder of Birds of Chicago.